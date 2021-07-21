George Hiner: Kudos to Fire Safe Council

I would like to give a big shout out to the Nevada County Fire Safe Council. We have been members for years and have used their chipping program many times. I was recently reminded of what an asset they are to the community when their seriously hard-working crew made my largest pile ever disappear seemingly in the blink of an eye.

The only downside was that it took longer than normal to come up on their schedule. I guess that is in part to an increasing demand as people become more fire safety conscious. I also got the impression they need more workers … all of which could be helped greatly by more funding. I strongly recommend checking out their operation which includes clearing, chipping, as well as many educational programs at http://www.AreYouFireSafe.com .

George Hiner

Nevada City