George Hiner: Kudos to Fire Safe Council
I would like to give a big shout out to the Nevada County Fire Safe Council. We have been members for years and have used their chipping program many times. I was recently reminded of what an asset they are to the community when their seriously hard-working crew made my largest pile ever disappear seemingly in the blink of an eye.
The only downside was that it took longer than normal to come up on their schedule. I guess that is in part to an increasing demand as people become more fire safety conscious. I also got the impression they need more workers … all of which could be helped greatly by more funding. I strongly recommend checking out their operation which includes clearing, chipping, as well as many educational programs at http://www.AreYouFireSafe.com.
George Hiner
Nevada City
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
George Hiner: Kudos to Fire Safe Council
I would like to give a big shout out to the Nevada County Fire Safe Council. We have been members for years and have used their chipping program many times. I was recently reminded of…