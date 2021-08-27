Geoff Thornton: Kudos to education staff

I want to commend the huge effort and service made by the staff and administrators of the Nevada Joint Union High School District and by county staff.

This past week would have been a big week for all education staff even without a COVID-19 outbreak at two of our high schools. It should not go unnoticed that Mr. Frisella, assistant superintendent, was sending emails after midnight on Friday prior to the Saturday morning COVID-19 testing day at Nevada Union High School. All staff have been going extra miles as a service for our community.

The testing program, though not perfect, will significantly improve the safety of our children at the school and the larger community. This method was basically the gold standard implemented at a large university in Illinois (University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign ) last year, which allowed the school to remain open and kept the surrounding communities safe.

I am grateful for the sacrifices being made by all those striving to improve our community. It’s not going unnoticed.

Geoff Thornton





Nevada City