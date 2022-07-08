Gayle Denney: Food Bank grant well deserved

How wonderful and how appropriate that the Nevada County Food Bank recently received a $1 million grant! It is an extremely well-run organization, with a hard-working staff, headed by Nicole McNeely. The amazing work they do spreads itself widely across our county.

Our Nevada City Rotary Club is one of the many groups that has volunteered at the Food Bank. We are always impressed with how their advance planning makes maximum use of our volunteer hours. Good people doing good for others rightly deserve support and recognition. Good for the Food Bank!

Gayle Denney

Nevada City