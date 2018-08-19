Gary Stoddard: Criminal children?August 19, 2018 Share Tweet Comments (0) August 19, 2018Regarding Bob Larive's letter to the editor in The Union: "illegal children criminals?" "Criminal children?" Have you no shame?Gary StoddardGrass Valley Share Tweet Trending In: LettersMary West Piowaty: LaMalfa doesn’t represent meTom Atkinson: #WalkAway campaign gets help from Russian trollsSharon Davisson: Statue sends the wrong messageJeff Kotowski: The cult of reality denialSusan Greenwood: Drowning in partisan hyperboleTrending SitewideSan Francisco woman dies near Purdon Crossing, Nevada County coroner saysNevada County murder suspects enter ‘not guilty’ pleasFormer Grass Valley murder suspect arrested on unrelated chargeNevada City man found sleeping outside, arrested twice in 2 daysTHE UNION NOW: Live feed from the newsroom