Gary Smith: Paid parking turns shoppers away

Grass Valley wants to start charging for parking as early as January. The reason given is to pay for parking enforcement, which the city cannot afford to do.

Flashback 10 years ago and we had a parking enforcement officer. We also had a community resource officer whose job it was to patrol the parks, even the back part of Condon Park, keeping our parks safe. Grass Valley also had a Parks and Recreation Department, complete with a director.

Charging for parking will only give locals another reason to drive to Auburn or Roseville to shop and eat. Parking and traffic enforcement is needed.

I encourage our city council to do the hard work and find the money elsewhere.

Gary Smith

Grass Valley