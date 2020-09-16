Gary Petersen: PG&E should do the right thing

PG&E has identified 250 trees for removal in Nevada City. The stated purpose is to address wildfire safety concerns and minimize Public Safety Power Shut-offs.

During the recent special Planning Commission Meeting, a PG&E representative stated that many of the identified trees were diseased or dead so had no value.

This after the public clearly stated that this is about the value of an entire forest not any single tree. It is important for PG&E to understand that what they are doing has a serious impact on the forest and the quality of life in our beautiful city. PG&E has the right to trim or remove trees. However, PG&E can do the right thing by saving and trimming the trees identified by the Planning Commission. Or will they take the most destructive way and mow down the very trees that define Nevada City’s charm and character.

And will they offset the impact of their actions? Negotiations could include tree replacement or fees paid to support future forest management as they have done in other locations. PG&E’s relentless multimillion-dollar PR campaign has tried to convince me our community that they that care about us as customers.

PG&E … you have the chance to do the right thing here we are awaiting to see what you choose to do.

Gary Petersen

Nevada City