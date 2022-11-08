Gary Petersen: Measure W — Community input needed

Duane Strawser recently implied that Measure-W supporters had compromised three NC Council-members when he wrote, “Whoever controls the Council controls our future, and the author of Measure-W was the campaign manager for a majority of 3 of our current Council-members.”

The former Mayor also wrote, “After collecting these signatures under false pretenses, they (Measure W proponents) pulled a U-turn and tried to get the Council to pass it quickly without going to the public ballot as promised. “

Former Mayor Strawser is correct. Council could have chosen to approve Measure W, making it law within thirty days, yet we did not.

If the Measure W proponents controlled the Council, we would have passed Measure W,

Sadly, the former Mayor decries the deception involved with this campaign, then jumps in with false information and innuendo. Even sadder is his using this opportunity to continue his long-standing feud with the proponents of Measure W.

Mr. Strawser is correct, these issues need to be worked out with the entire community. But all I see in his words is bitterness and anger that serve only to continue long-standing divides.

Gary Petersen

Nevada City Council Member