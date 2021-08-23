Gary Pesselt: Vote yes on the recall

Gov. Newsom has spent $1 billion in a controversial deal for face masks from China and the company, BYD, has garnered scrutiny over the years. Politicians and campaigns took a total of $2.1 million from PG&E.

Gov. Gavin Newsom signs a $12 billion spending spree in two years on the homeless situation, which seems to be an invitation for the world’s homeless to move to California. Really, Newsom? And you can’t provide enough recommended funds to fight fires for CalFire’s 2021-22 budget?

Under AB 133, approximately 235,000 Californians aged 50 years and older are newly eligible for Medi-Cal, including preventive services, long-term care and in-home supportive services. How many legal citizens here get free health-care?

Governor Newsom has redirected part of the money you pay at the pump with the state’s gas tax to the railway system and other projects with Executive Order N-19-19.

Blue Shield has been contributing money to Gov. Newsom for years totaling $1,300,000.





How much delinquent property taxes does Gov. Newsom owe? Read the third page of the voting guide for recall reasons. So far, I will be voting for Ted Gaines, who seems to be the most qualified. By the way, just because one is a Democrat doesn’t mean they have to vote no on the recall.

Gary Pesselt

Grass Valley