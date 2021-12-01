Gary Pesselt: Medicare — educate yourself

How would I know which Medicare commercial is the best? Last year there were 52 different companies advertising during the enrollment period, and this year there are three to four commercials back to back.

My choice is MyMedicare.gov, which is Medicare’s free, secure, on-line service for managing personal information regarding Original Medicare benefits and services. Original Medicare beneficiaries can create an account with MyMedicare.gov and use it to check information about their coverage, enrollment status, and Medicare claims. You can use the enrollment check at Medicare.gov or you can call Medicare at 1-800-633-4227. Members can visit a local office to review the coverage in person.

What I am leery about is the Medicare commercials that state that one will speak with a “licensed insurance agent” who is there to sell you a policy or he or she will not get paid. My wife did it once and we found out that the advantage program was not accepted by our doctors locally, so beware. I called a few and they all had accents suggesting they were not in the USA and they want your Social Security number(!). One number had me on hold for over eight minutes.

Gary Pesselt

Grass Valley