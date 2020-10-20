Gary Palmer: Sympathy with reservations
I would not wish COVID-19 on anyone, but due to the fact that Mr. Trump paid essentially no taxes in the past 15 years or so and that he refused to follow recommended precautions against the virus, wouldn’t it be reasonable to ask that he reimburse the government for his helicopter trip to Walter Reed and the expenses of his treatment by a team of top physicians? The cost of his treatment would probably cover the treatment of several essential service workers.
Gary Palmer
Nevada City
