Gary Palmer: Orcs at the gates

It is foretold that Orcs will soon storm out of their deep mountain lairs in Canada to plunder and devastate the villages of Grass Valley and Nevada City.

They will burrow into the ground under the threatened cities, and there steal and defile the precious water needed for household and garden. They will bring their own minions to work these ghastly chambers day and night, while on the surface we, unfortunate Hobbits, will feel the shaking and breath the noxious fumes of the massive vehicles by which they empty their lairs.

They will broadcast deadly wastes and gravels onto the lovely dells and defile the streams with the most vile chemicals. Once green and pleasant suburbs will be laid waste as the black oak forest withers and the deer and acorn woodpeckers depart.

The cities that are now thriving centers of shops, schools, medical centers, and farmers’ markets will fall into decay. The residents will leave or wither with their neighborhoods.

The intrusive Orcs will prevail over the land. It has the sound of a fable, but it will be our fate unless we take up protective law and fight the ruthless exploiters.





If the Orcs prevail, it is not hard to deduce that many residents will sell their homes at a loss and leave them with lower property tax values.

Tourists will soon find our towns transformed into an unpleasant industrial site with heavy trucks and air pollution. They will take the 80 bypass instead of stopping here for a day of shopping, eating, and wine tasting. Toxic waste and noise do not pair well with Primitivo.

Who would want to contend with large mining trucks on Highway 49? Who would find it worthwhile to run that gantlet to patronize the Sierra Moons, the little wine making supplier on Loma Rica?

Who will want to come and build a new home, or plant a vineyard, or start a tea room when they retire from the hectic traffic in San Francisco?

What will happen to the local contractors that would have built the homes and the young people who would have worked in the businesses?

Besides that, the Rise Gold guys are clearly tossers. Toss them out! This “jeremiad,“ as a friend called it, is tongue-in-cheek, but all unfortunately true to some degree.

Mining in or near town seems a losing proposition for the county, and there is really no good reason to take the risk.

Gary Palmer

Nevada City