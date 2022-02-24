Gary Litke: Trump’s ‘pleading the fifth’

Self-incrimination is defined: as “the act of incriminating or exposing oneself to prosecution, especially by giving evidence or testimony,” and is the foundation of the 5th Amendment to the Constitution. In other words, the Constitution protects someone from presenting evidence of their guilt or commission of a crime.

Does that mean someone who “pleads the 5th” is hiding their guilt? Sounds like it to me. It sounds that way to Donald Trump as well, who said during his campaign in 2016, “If you’re innocent, why are you taking the Fifth Amendment?” He then added: “The mob takes the 5th.”

What to make then of Eric Trump “taking the 5th” over 500 times during his testimony to the New York attorney general’s office during its investigation into the Trump company’s finances? According to Eric’s father, he must be guilty of something rather profound.

And Donald Trump was right when he said it was the “mob” who did that because I bet the “Trump Mob” of Don Sr., Don Jr., and daughter Ivanka will be pleading the 5th over and over when they are before the same commission sometime in the next three weeks.

If you are someone who likes to place a wager now and then, let’s set the “over/under” for pleading the 5th at, say, 1,000 times for that trio. Sounds like a safe “over” bet to me. But hey, what do they have to hide?





Gary Litke

Grass Valley