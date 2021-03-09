Gary Litke: Not the time to reopen

The Nevada County Board of Supervisors is currently considering a resolution from Dan Miller to end COVID-19 restrictions in Nevada County. Now is exactly the WRONG time to reopen restaurants/bars/all indoor activities. Here are the numbers: As of March 8, our daily case numbers are over 10, well into the widespread criteria. Since Nov. 1 our case numbers in western Nevada County (GV/NC primarily) have increased from 400 to 2,900, an almost 700% increase. It would be insane to say that now is the time to get lazy and give in to temptation and remove restrictions. Yes our case positivity rate has fallen to just over 5%, so that means we have to keep it there, not take the chance of increasing it. The latest research regarding masks and indoor dining shows there is a direct correlation to COVID-19 infection cases where people don’t wear masks and where indoor dining is allowed.

I as much as anyone wants this to end, don’t get me wrong, but the numbers don’t lie. You can deny them all you want, but understand that 70% of the deaths in Nevada County are in the age range of 55 and above … those who make up approximately 30% of the local population. The Board of Supervisors should use their influence to insure that everyone gets a shot, wears a mask and interacts with caution. We must hang in a bit longer and don’t get caught up in the hype to end restrictions … that will only lead to more cases and more deaths.

Gary Litke

Grass Valley