Gary Litke: ‘Liberal nightmare before Christmas 2017’
December 22, 2017
The past year has been a political whirlwind with much to dislike from both parties. To poke a little fun at it all, let me present to you the Liberal Nightmare Before Christmas 2017:
'Twas the night before Christmas and through the Senate and House
The horrible tax bill was pending, but Dems could just grouse
While Trump demanded passage, a victory he needed
To appease big corporations whose money he heeded.
The Republicans were all nestled and snug in their beds
While visions of more donations swam in their heads
And Donald in his limo, to his rally he did race
To stump for a Roy Moore even though he's a disgrace
When all through the country there arose such a clatter
People shouted and demanded that character does matter
But the GOP didn't listen, it's all just fake news
What counts is our party, integrity causes you to lose
The lights on the lawn from the west winged White House
Betrayed the worry and rage of a political louse
When what to his worrying eyes should appear
But Mueller and team finding Russian help was near
So as the light was sent shining on the newly fallen Flynn
Whose collusion and lying the media broadcast his sin
With Mueller he did bargain and the hearings were reported
"All lies" cried Trump as he Twittered, whined and snorted
But the Dems they did counter with cries to "Resist"
And called out Russian collusion with a very long list
More rapid than eagles the Special Counsel they came
They probed and indicted and called them by name
Charge Manafort and Gates and Papadopoulos too
All lied to the Counsel and the FBI crew
Next up will be Kushner and even Junior Trump
But AG Sessions can't remember, 29 times he was stumped
Trump sprang to his Twitter, to his fans gave a whistle
Took his plane to Mar a Lago to golf and to bristle
And I heard him exclaim as he flew out of sight
"Watch FOX news, they're the only ones who get it just right."
Gary Litke lives in Grass Valley.