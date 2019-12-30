Gary Emanuel: Holiday greetings

During the holiday season we often stress over how to offer an in-person Christmas greeting, i.e. Merry Christmas, Happy Hanukkah, Happy Kwanzaa, etc.

For me as a Christian, I greet with “Merry Christmas” since this is what I celebrate at this holiday season. If you are Jewish, a response to this greeting might be “Happy Hanukkah.”

It is important to remember that an in-person holiday greeting is a reflection of how that person celebrates the holiday.

Gary Emanuel

Grass Valley