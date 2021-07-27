Gary Emanuel: End mine-reopening nonsense
Numerous “Ideas and Opinions” contributions in The Union have made it obvious that the short- and long-term environmental hazards of reopening mines should supersede meager employment gains and enhancing profits of other states and countries. I encourage the Nevada County Board of Supervisors and city councils of both Grass Valley and Nevada City to adopt ordinances that specify that mining operations are not permitted in Nevada County.
The last mine in Grass Valley shut down in 1956 and shut down due to financial difficulties and diminishing production and left behind a legacy of a prolific amount of environmental damage. We need to continue protecting our beautiful scenic area and our robust tourism industry.
Gary Emanuel
Grass Valley
