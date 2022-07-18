Tor Lokvig: Free clinic a success

I wish to express my deep appreciation for the California Careforce free health clinic at Nevada Union.

My thanks goes out to the many volunteers and especially the professionals who freely gave their time to the event.

On Friday I had my teeth cleaned by Nicole, who found a cavity, and Dr. Jeffrey Davidson took the time to take care of me even though the clinic was closing down.

I was the last patient of the day. And last but not least, a great big thanks to the many businesses and individuals that helped make the clinic possible.

And thanks, as well, to Nevada Union High School for supplying their great facilities.

Tor Lokvig

Grass Valley