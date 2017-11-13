Frank Herwatt: Letter of cease and desist

I just read the news story about Doug LaMalfa issuing a letter of cease and desist to a 13-year-old boy.

Is this the beginning of the fall of our democracy when an elected official, who is suppose to representing the people in his district, who elected him, sends a letter to an individual saying that he does not want anymore contact from him?

Granted the boy is not of voting age, but he is a member of the community that sent LaMalfa to Congress to represent them in our government. Are we becoming like so many other countries where the citizens can not express their views to the people that rule over them? Is this a demonstration that we are in the process of losing our rights as a citizen? I hope not.

Frank Herwatt

Nevada City