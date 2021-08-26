Frank Francis and Gage McKinney: Kellermann outrageously misrepresented

For 170 years the riches of these foothills have attracted people from every region of America, bringing their different ideas about community responsibility and personal freedom. Yet through the Civil War and every subsequent conflict or debate, we have retained a reputation for neighborliness.

Now some have trampled on that neighborly spirit. A recent opinion column in this newspaper took out of context a remark made in jest by Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellermann. The column did not report that Kellermann went on to say that public health is about listening, building trust and collaborating. Kellermann was outrageously misrepresented. The column was grossly unfair.

Kellermann came out of retirement from a distinguished international career in infectious disease to serve Nevada County. He gives this part-time position his full-time effort. He works tirelessly, listens to everyone across the spectrum, and makes decisions based on his intimate knowledge of this community. Dr. Kellermann knows Nevada County and its people as his neighbors. Our county is blessed to have such a man as public health officer.

Frank Francis, Nevada City

Gage McKinney, Grass Valley