Frank David: Let’s get a real prosecutor

A recent item revealed that Nevada County’s supervisors are searching for a new district attorney, as (thankfully) Cliff Newell is retiring.

We want a real prosecutor this time. We haven’t had one in years. The latest failure of our DA was the plea bargain of Michael Akiyoshi, the 50-year-old man accused of planning to meet who he believed was a 15-year-old female for sex. The “girl” was a decoy, though she could have been real, and thankfully sheriff’s deputies arrested the suspect, and reportedly seized items including alcohol, whipped cream, condoms.

The District Attorney’s Office reduced the charges from the sting operation, threw out two felony offenses, and the defendant will not serve any prison time. His sentencing hearing for one count of inducing sex through false representation is scheduled for May 28, after which he will likely be released out on the street.

We need a District Attorney to press all applicable charges, allow a jury to determine guilt or innocence, and judges to impose meaningful sentences.

Frank David





Nevada City