Frank and Dora Cividino: Proper discourse

This is a personal letter to whoever is in charge at The Union.

We have been dedicated subscribers to the Union since 1995. Things were a lot different then than now. We all know and see it. In March 2022, or thereabouts, we canceled our subscription. It was not done lightly.

Personally, we thank you for removing the comments — they have been the most destructive avenue The Union engaged in under the direction of Don Rogers. We do not miss him irrespective of all the accolades from followers. He involved himself in vocally announcing his particular ideology without considering that about a half of his audience didn’t agree with him, but he paid no heed. Some of his followers (you know all this) would insist he strip the other side from comments. Man, is that ever a sign of fascism, communism. You see, Frank Cividino lived as a young man under that regime in Northern Italy — he recognized the tenets. We have an uneducated populace that knows nothing about the heavy hand of those monsters.

We do miss The Union and will possibly return when we know the direction the ownership is taking. In the meantime, we’ve subscribed to The Epoch Times. It’s not local, but it is filled with educational, political, home making ideas and articles on responsibility, values and health. Not intending to draw comparisons with The Union, but perhaps it could consider using a page on instilling the values of proper discourse, ethics, responsibility and love of neighbor.

Thank you. We send you best wishes for success.

Frank and Dora Cividino

Penn Valley