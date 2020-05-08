Francesca Erickson: Ben Franklin staff goes above and beyond

I would like to send out a resounding thank you to Ben Franklin for their creative and effective support of crafters responding to the COVID-19 crisis.

Sewing masks has been a sanity saver for me and many women in the community. Ben Franklin has a corps of delightful, kind and helpful young women who have gone beyond the call of duty. They have helped me choose fabric when I grew bored of what was left of my own stash, even going so far as FaceTime to show me what material was available. They did this in the most friendly, helpful, delightful way.

I wish I remembered all their names for I have spoken with many and have always been grateful and pleased with their wonderful manner. Thank you to the young ladies of Ben Franklin.

Francesca Erickson

Grass Valley