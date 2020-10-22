Frances Thomas: Presidential debate: new rules

The presidential debate only needs two questions: “What is your vision for the country for the next four years?” and “How do you plan in put your vision into action?”

Each speaker should get the same questions and 20 to 30 minutes of uninterrupted time to explain their plan. Only the speaker’s microphone should be turned on.

If at any time the speaker gets off his/her plan and begins to start name calling, or he/she begins to talk about how bad the other person is, or what someone else has done wrong, the speaker’s mic would be shut off immediately. No exceptions. The speaker forfeits the rest of his/her speaking time. No teleprompter, ear plugs, or taping allowed. Notes only. Candidates for the presidency need to be willing and able to share their plan, in detail, for the country.

The American people have the right to know.

Frances Thomas

Grass Valley