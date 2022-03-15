Fran Freedle: We need Kevin Kiley

We should choose someone as our candidate for Congress who understands our needs and will take action for us.

Kevin Kiley, current assemblyman and candidate for Congress to represent Nevada County and seven other counties, has the welfare of students as one of his top priorities. He helped dozens of school districts pass a resolution giving students the choice of whether to wear a mask in school. He anticipated that Newsom’s mask mandate would be widely ignored and that is exactly what happened.

Newsom’s one-man rule was ended not by the courts or the Legislature, but by the people. We simply stopped listening to him. The emergency is over.

A teachers union at Nevada Union High School effectively went on strike, shutting down the high school. Kiley denounced this, stating that corrupt unions have seized every opportunity to abandon kids.

Gas prices have hit another record high. Since California claims to have a $60 billion surplus, there is no reason not to suspend the gas tax. Kiley’s bill (AB 1638) would save us 50 cents a gallon.





Kevin Kiley is someone who sees what is happening, and takes action for us. He is the type of congressman we need.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley