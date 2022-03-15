Fran Freedle: We need Kevin Kiley
We should choose someone as our candidate for Congress who understands our needs and will take action for us.
Kevin Kiley, current assemblyman and candidate for Congress to represent Nevada County and seven other counties, has the welfare of students as one of his top priorities. He helped dozens of school districts pass a resolution giving students the choice of whether to wear a mask in school. He anticipated that Newsom’s mask mandate would be widely ignored and that is exactly what happened.
Newsom’s one-man rule was ended not by the courts or the Legislature, but by the people. We simply stopped listening to him. The emergency is over.
A teachers union at Nevada Union High School effectively went on strike, shutting down the high school. Kiley denounced this, stating that corrupt unions have seized every opportunity to abandon kids.
Gas prices have hit another record high. Since California claims to have a $60 billion surplus, there is no reason not to suspend the gas tax. Kiley’s bill (AB 1638) would save us 50 cents a gallon.
Kevin Kiley is someone who sees what is happening, and takes action for us. He is the type of congressman we need.
Fran Freedle
Grass Valley
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Paul D. Hauck: ‘Tiny Beautiful Things’ a must-see
The Sierra Stages’ production of “Tiny Beautiful Things” should be on your “must-see” list. It is funny and touching and powerful. When any show makes me both laugh and cry, I feel like I’ve gotten…