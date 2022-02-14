Fran Freedle: Voter integrity in jeopardy

What goes on in Washington, D.C., thousands of miles away can harm our voter integrity in California and the entire nation. How do our representatives do it to us? Democrats recently, in their quest to make the nation mirror the questionable voting regulations in California, gutted an unrelated NASA bill and hastily amended in over 700 pages of changes to how states administer elections. It passed without a single Republican vote, alas, the Democrats have the majority. It was passed on to the Senate in an attempt to force a discussion before the Senate votes.

What does it include? It would force states to legalize ballot harvesting, transform the office of the U.S. attorney general into an unelected elections czar with the power to change state election laws, a right given to the states in the Constitution, and give billions of dollars in public funds for contributions to federal candidates under $200. For example, U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could receive up to $7.2 million in public funds for her reelection campaign that she can use to support candidates of her choice and buy their allegiance.

Now that the curtain has been lifted, are you proud of our representatives? Republicans stand against this usurpation of state power to set their own rules for elections.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley