Fran Freedle: Vote Dahle for governor

We have a choice to make, no, not about abortion, but about the future of California. Look at the current conditions in our state. Do you choose them?

Are you satisfied with astronomical gas prices and failure to suspend gas taxes? State imposed school policies that harm our children while putting them in the lower quartiles of educational achievement? Loss of parental control when it comes to our children’s education and health? Lack of wildfire policies that help to reduce the risk and deal directly with helping fire victims? Growing crime rates and more criminals on our streets in the guise of rehabilitation? The homeless problems getting worse while spending billions of California taxpayer dollars with no improvements? The cost of living and trying to survive in our state?

What about the state’s $97 billion Budget surplus that could be returned to the taxpayers and not wasted on more mismanaged and failed programs?

Brian Dahle, candidate for Governor, has the vision and experience to give us a real choice. He has pledged to do something about all of these problems making no more excuses but promising the results that we deserve.

It’s time to choose Brian Dahle for Governor.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley