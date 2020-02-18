Fran Freedle: Support Deborah Wilder for supervisor

County Supervisors are expected to be role models and set an example for the rest of us. I want a supervisor whose personal decorum meets the highest standards. This is the reason I support Deborah Wilder for District 1, and most importantly:

Deborah Wilder is active in and supports our community.

Deborah Wilder is a small business owner who works to assure workers get the wages they deserve.

Deborah Wilder knows how and will get things done that are needed in our county.

Deborah Wilder has the ability to identify issues and effective solutions.

Deborah Wilder does not make promises she cannot keep to gain votes.

It is an easy choice and one that will benefit our entire county.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley