Fran Freedle: Save California

According to the Federation for American Immigration Reform, more than 4 million illegal aliens and their U.S.-born children live in our sanctuary state, and it’s no wonder why.

Gov. Gavin Newsom continues giving handouts seemingly without oversight. This entices even more welfare-oriented illegal aliens to our state, adding more expense for California taxpayers to bear.

Gov. Newsom has just approved a budget opening our state health insurance program to qualifying low-income illegal aliens who are 50 years old and over. The California Health Benefits Review Program admitted that the plan is likely to bring foreign nationals with health problems to our state to secure coverage paid for by hard working California taxpayers.

He also wants to expand the state’s taxpayer-funded food stamps program to qualifying illegal aliens, costing $550 million annually. If their household earns less than $4,500 a month, they will be eligible for food stamps. Already, about 35,000 legal immigrants in California are on the state’s food stamps program because they do not qualify for the federal government’s food stamps program.

Our governor should be focused on the health and welfare of legal Californians who have suffered under his draconian lockdowns. Vote yes to recall Newson and save California.





Fran Freedle

Grass Valley