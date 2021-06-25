Fran Freedle: Recall Newsom

You just can’t make this stuff up. Gov. Gavin Newsom misrepresented his accomplishments and even disinvested in wildfire prevention by an astounding 690% regarding the number of acres treated with fuel breaks and prescribed burns, according to CapRadio and NPR’s California Newsroom. The media, normally favoring Newsom, stated that “Newsom’s wildfire response has faltered as he slashed $150 million from CalFire’s wildfire prevention budget.” A fact he can’t deny.

It’s hard to say which is worse, the deception or the dereliction. At the moment, Newsom is trying to pass a new law to let him control when the recall happens. Some responsible legislators are warning of impossible demands with Newsom issuing numerous legislative edicts leading to voter confusion.

After months of delay, Newsom suddenly wants the vote to happen sooner. Could it be that the fire season, already upon us, may expose his disregard for our safety especially in the foothills?

It appears Newsom is well aware he hasn’t prepared the state for fire season, but instead of doing something about it he is (1) deceiving the public and (2) forcing the recall vote before his deception is catastrophically exposed. We can save California by recalling this inept governor.

Fran Freedle





Grass Valley