Fran Freedle: Our wacky socialist state
Happy new year! More insanity by the Democrat legislators in Sacramento: They proudly announced their plan to advance a constitutional amendment to enact a government-run, single-payer health-care system. It has the warm and fuzzy name of Medicare for All.
You may wonder how it will be paid for. As usual, it will be paid for by every working family and business in the form of the largest tax increase in California history.
The proposed amendment would increase income taxes on Californians making more than $149,509 a year, and add new income and payroll taxes for California businesses, including a 1.25% payroll tax on employers of 50 or more people and an additional payroll tax on wages for California workers earning over $49,900.
It would also impose a new excise tax on businesses of 2.3% of annual gross receipts over $2 million. All of these costs are passed on to the consumers, that’s us.
It makes you wonder if they get the concept of cause and effect as they cripple businesses and disincentivize investment in our state economy.
This must be why the most successful business in California is renting U-Haul trucks to move away from this wacky socialist state.
Fran Freedle
Grass Valley
