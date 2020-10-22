Fran Freedle: I’m voting for the non-bureaucrats
I have decided how to vote for the Nevada County Board of Education. I am looking for non-bureaucrats who will take a fresh look at our children’s education and bring their wisdom and common sense to decision-making. I’m worried about our students’ declining scores in basic reading and math found in the annual report from the superintendent overseen by the members of the Nevada County Board of Education. I want education that educates our children to meet and exceed state standards. This is obviously not happening now and shouldn’t be explained by blaming demographic changes.
I worry about the health and safety of our students. I will be voting for Grace Hudek, an RN and public health nurse, whose expertise will be invaluable to help us address the health and safety of our students. I will be voting for Peggy Fava who works with at-risk children and those suffering from human-trafficking. We need someone who really understands these serious issues confronting our kids. I will be voting for Ashley Neumann, a known advocate for the under-served and challenged students.
I believe that these three will bring the fresh new ideas that can make a difference in our children’s educational outcomes.
Fran Freedle
Grass Valley
