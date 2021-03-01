Fran Freedle: I feel sorry for Democrats

I just can’t imagine being a Democrat and pretending that Joe Biden is competent.

There is plenty of evidence that he is challenged and he benefited from hiding out in his basement the entire presidential campaign so that fewer people were aware of his shortcomings.

And now he is faced with the facts that an investigation began two years ago on his son Hunter for actions that could compromise him as president.

I just can’t imagine being a Democrat and pretending that Hillary Clinton was innocent. There is plenty of evidence that she destroyed evidence after it was subpoenaed, a crime for which the rest of us would not be able to escape prosecution, and denied Benghazi facts where American lives were lost, including Ambassador Chris Stevens, who is buried in a Grass Valley cemetery.

I just can’t imagine being a Democrat and pretending that Barack Obama did a good job. There is plenty of evidence to the contrary — lowest job participation rate, insufferable taxes, policies that put our military soldiers at great risk, failure to stand up for America.

I feel sorry for Democrats who have to pretend.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley