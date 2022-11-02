Fran Freedle: Don’t let these crises go to waste
How can we survive the continuing crises that the Democrats impose upon us? It is time to use their mantra not to let a crisis go to waste.
Choose one or several that are important to you:
Inflation at a 40 year high
Rising crime, unsafe neighborhoods
Out-of-control border crisis with lethal fentanyl and staggering numbers of illegals
Self-inflicted energy crisis when we have the resources to be independent
Disastrous foreign policy putting our future at risk
You might want to choose one of the key components needed to live comfortably:
Health Insurance up 28%
Gas prices up 18.2%
Electricity up 15.5%
Groceries up 13%
Rent up 7.5%
Many of these costs are even higher in California because of harmful public policies that make things worse. To hear Biden, Newsom and other democrats talk, we are doing fine and there are lots of big government giveaways to take care of everything they think we need without any regard for the damage they are doing.
Don’t let these crises go to waste. Vote out the Democrats and give the Republicans a chance to govern for the people. They can’t escape blame – they have been in power in California for 40 years.
Fran Freedle
Grass Valley
Jacqueline Finley: Vote for the arts
As a child and teenager in the California public schools, I had the good fortune to participate in life-expanding art and music classes. To this day, I have fond memories of making papier Mache puppets,…
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments