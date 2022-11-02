Fran Freedle: Don’t let these crises go to waste

How can we survive the continuing crises that the Democrats impose upon us? It is time to use their mantra not to let a crisis go to waste.

Choose one or several that are important to you:

Inflation at a 40 year high

Rising crime, unsafe neighborhoods

Out-of-control border crisis with lethal fentanyl and staggering numbers of illegals

Self-inflicted energy crisis when we have the resources to be independent

Disastrous foreign policy putting our future at risk

You might want to choose one of the key components needed to live comfortably:

Health Insurance up 28%

Gas prices up 18.2%

Electricity up 15.5%

Groceries up 13%

Rent up 7.5%

Many of these costs are even higher in California because of harmful public policies that make things worse. To hear Biden, Newsom and other democrats talk, we are doing fine and there are lots of big government giveaways to take care of everything they think we need without any regard for the damage they are doing.

Don’t let these crises go to waste. Vote out the Democrats and give the Republicans a chance to govern for the people. They can’t escape blame – they have been in power in California for 40 years.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley