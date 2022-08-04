Fran Freedle: Dahle for governor

There is no doubt that California needs change. We could ask the 352,000 Californians who left our Golden State between April 2020 and January 2022 the simple question, Why?

I’m speculating, but it could be because of rising prices, lack of affordable housing, a homeless crisis, failing schools, out of control wildfires and a deteriorating quality of life. In other words, a failing state with an inept governor spending most of his time running for president while our state languishes, and an inept attorney general failing to protect California citizens.

We have lost our safe neighborhoods and streets. I wonder why Attorney General Rob Bonta won’t release crime reports that many rely on to set policies for public safety. The sad truth is, we don’t feel safe. Attorney General Bonta is a shameful example of what happens when you place radical ideology ahead of public safety.

The needed change will occur when voters elect Nathan Hochman as our new attorney general, who will target criminals with the same zeal that Attorney General Bonta targets police officers and law-abiding citizens.

Brian Dahle, candidate for governor, understands the changes California citizens need and want. It just can’t happen soon enough!

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley