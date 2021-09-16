Fran Freedle: California looks doomed

I guess Democrats don’t really care about the failing state of California. We have surging crime and DAs who ignore the law, resulting in unsafe neighborhoods. We have raging wildfires leaving many homeless with charred ground rendered unbuildable. The crippling drought with no water solutions in sight has harmed not only farmers, but consumers with escalating food costs.

Our broken unemployment system is nothing to brag about with many valid claims still waiting to come to the top of the stack. We have so many shuttered businesses that many will probably never return, leaving in their wake numerous unemployed Californians who have lost their jobs forever.

Housing is unaffordable — out of the range of so many that they are moving out of state. Suffocating taxes continue to escalate. People need to wake up to the reality that our state is just plain broken as a result of poor leadership by the governor, and by the supermajority Democrats in the state Senate and Assembly who continue to pass laws that are more harmful than helpful. They all fail on their core responsibilities.

California needs to wake up to reality, but I wonder if they ever will.

Fran Freedle





Grass Valley