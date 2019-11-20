Fran Freedle: A partisan crusade to impeach Trump

The House impeachment effort is a brazen attempt to protect the “independence” of the permanent bureaucracy. It’s bureaucracy versus democracy, and the ironically named Democratic Party has proven that it will do anything to oppose the threat that elections pose to permanent bureaucratic power.

Often during Obama’s reign of tyranny against the American people I felt powerless to stop the damage he was doing. But, I honored the election and waited and worked to rid our country of such harmful policies. He couldn’t leave soon enough for me.

While Democrats pursue their partisan crusade to impeach President Trump, their own constituents continue to benefit from the president’s policies in the form of new jobs and better wages, reduced income inequality, a more equitable criminal justice system, and — at long last — real progress toward curbing the opioid crisis.

I’m writing this because I cannot depend upon the media in general to print this factual information.

I wonder just how long the reality of benefits to hard-working families will be ignored? I trust that people are smarter than expected and there will be positive re-election results next November.

Fran Freedle

Grass Valley