Fran Freedle: A failed government
Any thinking person can see what’s going on: President Joe Biden’s massive spending has created record high inflation. This, combined with his backward energy policies, has caused gas prices to skyrocket and they are even worse in California with all of our crazy environmental policies. Gas taxes could be suspended, but Democrats don’t support it. All of this results in supply chain disruptions.
If inflation and a slowing economy combined aren’t bad enough, the next crisis is a pending food shortage. Newsom water policies that fail to spend already allocated water bond money on water storage facilities, policies preventing water from reaching farmers limiting their ability to grow the food that Americans need, and dumping water to protect fish exacerbates food shortages globally with huge price hikes at home.
Biden has managed to create a multifaceted crisis not just because he is clearly unfit to lead, but because this is the inevitable result of the failed policies and approaches Democrats wholeheartedly believe in.
It’s not Putin’s fault nor is it Trump’s. It is the result of failed government. This is why there is an opportunity for thinking people to make a change for all Americans in the upcoming primary and general elections.
Fran Freedle
Grass Valley
