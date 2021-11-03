Fran Cole: Election Hero Day

There are many people who defend our democracy in quiet but vitally important ways. The 10 hard-working people of the Nevada County Office of Clerk Recorder/Registrar of Voters are among our humble and silent heroes.

Under the leadership of Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Gregory Diaz and Assistant Clerk-Recorder/Registrar of Voters Natalie Adona, they annually handle tens of thousands of documents, including deeds, liens, and living trusts, and requests for certified copies of birth, death and marriage certificates.

Most importantly, these employees are literally the guardians of our democracy, facilitating our precious right to vote in all its forms and ensuring the integrity of our elections. Serving more than 75,000 registered active voters, they support one of the top voter turnouts in California.

Join the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County as we celebrate these superstars on Election Hero Day, and every day. With deep thanks, we applaud your commitment and service.

Fran Cole





Smartsville