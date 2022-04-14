Fran Cole: Become an educated voter

When you watch images of the horror in Ukraine, do you think about how fortunate we are to live at a time and in a place in which we can express opinions, participate in our democracy, choose the people who lead us? The people in Ukraine would likely do anything to have access to the privilege we enjoy and often take for granted.

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County has been hosting non-partisan candidate forums for many years, and our forums leading up to the primaries in June begin next week.

This is an excellent point to begin your exploration about how to cast your vote in June. Study the candidates’ positions on issues. Consider their leadership qualities and experience. Get past the slogans and noise. Observe how the candidates debate an issue. Are they factual and respectful? Do they rely mainly on emotional arguments?

Remember that participating in our democracy takes many forms. Becoming an educated voter is one of them. Check our website for the schedule and more information. https://my.lwv.org/california/western-nevada-county Questions can be submitted to info@lwvwnc.org . They must be specific and applicable to all candidates on a forum.

Fran Cole, President





League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County