Lily Marie Mora: Follow the money
I would like to thank Gina Will for bringing to our attention that her opponent, Rob Tribble, may not be qualified for the job of the Nevada County auditor-controller.
Many people don’t realize that as the population of the county increases, so does the complexity of the management positions of the various government departments.
This is a great opportunity to educate the public about the policies and laws that help insure that we have qualified people running for office. I encourage everyone to follow this story in the Union. Let’s all come together to learn more about our electoral process.
So, we can be more empowered as voters in future elections.
Lily Marie Mora
Grass Valley
Barbara Tanner: We’re devolving
In advanced societies, rules and customs are refined, and EVOLVE. Today, in the U.S.A. a DEVOLUTION occurred. A devastating time for women’s rights!
