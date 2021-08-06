Flo Morris: Bocce and tacos
On behalf of the Nevada County Bocce Club, I would like to extend our thanks to Jimboy’s Tacos for going above and beyond for feeding our group of 40.
The tacos, burritos, rice, beans and extras were fabulous and plentiful. The manager Joel Perez made sure everything was perfect! Thanks, Joel, and thanks to your staff for putting this all together.
If anyone is interested in joining our fun Bocce group, check us out at nevadacountybocce.com. We would love to have you join us.
Flo Morris
Penn Valley
