Fire tax will impact business
In response to Terence McAteer’s fire tax article, I would like to bring up a few points.
You contend that the new tax won’t drive people to Roseville to shop. Here is just one small example. Home Depot in Auburn has a 7.25% sales tax, compared to Grass Valley’s 9% percent sales tax, if the measure passes. On a large appliance like a $6,000 refrigerator or stove, this would be $105 savings to drive the 21 miles down the hill. This is assuming the local price is the same as Home Depot. Saving over a $100 for a short drive is not “ignorant.” This tax will have an effect on local business, to think otherwise is naive.
I am opposed to the new tax, yet I am not a far right conspiracy theorist. Nor do I think that the proponents are far left. Fire danger is a nonpartisan, important local problem. It’s discouraging to see one of the proponents of this tax measure make this a divisive, partisan issue. Labeling opposition to the tax measure a conspiracy theory won’t convince many undecided voters and just may have opposite effect.
Gary Smith
Grass Valley
