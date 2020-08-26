Extend public comment period for Idaho-Maryland Mine

While our community is busy worrying about contracting COVID-19, to mask or not to mask, and sending (or not) our children to school, a Canadian company has been fast-tracking an 80-year permit to operate the local Idaho-Maryland Mine.

Under the California Environmental Quality Act, Nevada County is required to give our community 30 days to comment on the scope of the draft environmental report. The deadline was Aug. 17. The county has denied multiple requests to extend the 30 days. Why? What’s to lose?

First, consider that many impacted residents were not promptly notified. That’s just wrong. Second, the public has been advised not to meet in large groups. So Nevada County put out a 34-minute video on the project. Really? That does not substitute for a discussion on this mammoth project.

Third, the application contains over 100 documents that the average citizen would not have had time to read, let alone absorb, by Aug. 17.

This project will impact our community for 80 years. It’s time to be careful and deliberate, not rush through a process that fails to meaningfully engage our community. Extend the deadline so we can appropriately weigh in on this critical decision.

Katherine Thompson

Grass Valley