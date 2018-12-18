 Evelyn Maniaci: Happy tears for ‘happy faces’ | TheUnion.com

Evelyn Maniaci: Happy tears for ‘happy faces’

Thank you for the "bringing out their happy face" in the Dec. 13 edition of The Union.

Sandra Boyd is a wonderful photographer and has helped many animals find their forever home.

Please don't forget our local rescues and the many volunteers who take these homeless animals into their homes, shelter them, make them feel safe on their journey to find their forever home, and shed a happy tear when that happens.

Evelyn Maniaci

Grass Valley

