Evelyn Davis: Make history; vote for Moon
June 1, 2018
After attending the sheriff's candidates debate at the Rood Center it was clear how qualified candidate Shannan Moon is for the Nevada County Sheriff's position.
Her calm presence and knowledge of the duties and issues of the office were impressive. As a local woman who was born and raised in the community, her 27 years of service to the community which included serving under four different county sheriffs, puts her in a unique position. This taught her what would be successful in helping the people of Nevada County. We would certainly benefit from her experience.
Let's make history and vote Shannan Moon in as the first publicly elected woman Sheriff in Nevada County.
Evelyn Davis
Nevada City
