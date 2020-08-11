Eve Ggem: We need answers
A recent comment on the “Next Door Nevada City” website regarding the shocking clearing of a lovely hiking area off Crystal Wells and Red Dog reminded me of the equally shocking, very recent, devastation of the lovely hiking trail off Reward Street and Zion in Nevada City.
What was once a serene and bountiful forest, with lush and varied vegetation (including abundant and delicious blackberries to snack on), is now an unrecognizable, boring, wide open, citified “park” area. The ground is strewn with the mangled remains of what was once a magical and mysterious natural forest. So pitiful and sad.
Who is responsible for this desiccation of our once beautiful woodlands? Why are these destructive undertakings not disclosed and discussed publicly? Extensive public debates occur over the removal of a single tree, yet acres of beauty are being destroyed with no disclosure or public opinion. Answers someone?
Eve Ggem
Nevada City
