Eva Zlimen: Nevada Union High letting students down

Nevada Union High School is letting its students down by cutting higher level classes such as AP Calculus BC and the German program.

As freshmen, four years of math and foreign language at our level was promised. In the 2020 Vision Strategic Plan that was adopted by the school board in 2014, it states that the school will "implement schedules to meet the needs of each student" and the school claims that the "department teaches classes that meet all students' mathematical needs." By removing the German program and AP Calculus BC, Nevada Union isn't living up to its commitments.

As this information was kept from prospective students who believed that they would get four continuous years of math and foreign language, the option of choosing another school from the start was taken away. The public school system is a great accomplishment. Unfortunately, it is failing to accommodate all students.

It is the responsibility of our public schools to provide a quality education. Cutting core classes without informing parents and students of Nevada County is a gross injustice. We, students at Nevada Union High School and believers in the public educational system, will not stand by as these changes are made.

Eva Zlimen

Nevada City