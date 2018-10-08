Eva Zlimen: Nevada Union Girls Soccer Color Run fundraiser coming up

Our Color Run is fun — a two mile run/walk around the Nevada Union High School campus.

Throughout the course, nontoxic color powder is thrown on the participants, leaving you bright and colorful by the end of the race! It is a great way to get some exercise in a light atmosphere.

We encourage run/walkers of all ages to come out and join us. Our run is more fun-focused than competitive, but there will be prizes given to the top finishers in each age category. Help get the Nevada Union Girls Soccer team off to a great start this season. The run begins at 10 a.m. with check-in beginning at 9 a.m. on Nov. 3.

Registration is $15 for under 18 and high school students and $20 for adults. The cost includes a free shirt. More information can be found at https://sites.google.com/njuhsd.com/colorrun.

Eva Zlimen, member of the Nevada Union Girls Soccer Team

Nevada City