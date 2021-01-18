Eric Rubinstein, M.D.: Stick with the scientific facts
Bill Larsen¹s “Other Voices” article printed on Jan. 6 was excellent and truthful in every regard. Yet, in italics at the end of the article, you state that “some of the writer’s contentions and assumptions are scientifically disputed.“ I ask you, which ones?
His assertion that masking and social distancing reduce the risk of transmission and the risk of contracting the virus is supported by common sense and overwhelming scientific evidence. There is such a thing as objective reality and scientific consensus. As a physician, I feel that your editorial comment endangers public health.
Eric Rubinstein, M.D.
Nevada City
Editor’s Note: We agree completely with Larson about social distancing, wearing your mask and frequent hand washing, and regret using an editor’s note in an attempt to demonstrate the difficulty in “following the science” claims because whatever point we thought we were making was lost. We side with caution and safety as scientific research into COVID-19 evolves. What is in dispute is very minor by comparison. What was really shown here is the problems with editor’s notes! Apologies to Bill Larsen.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Eric Rubinstein, M.D.: Stick with the scientific facts
Bill Larsen¹s “Other Voices” article printed on Jan. 6 was excellent and truthful in every regard. Yet, in italics at the end of the article, you state that “some of the writer’s contentions and assumptions…