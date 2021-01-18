Eric Rubinstein, M.D.: Stick with the scientific facts

Bill Larsen¹s “Other Voices” article printed on Jan. 6 was excellent and truthful in every regard. Yet, in italics at the end of the article, you state that “some of the writer’s contentions and assumptions are scientifically disputed.“ I ask you, which ones?

His assertion that masking and social distancing reduce the risk of transmission and the risk of contracting the virus is supported by common sense and overwhelming scientific evidence. There is such a thing as objective reality and scientific consensus. As a physician, I feel that your editorial comment endangers public health.

Eric Rubinstein, M.D.

Nevada City

Editor’s Note: We agree completely with Larson about social distancing, wearing your mask and frequent hand washing, and regret using an editor’s note in an attempt to demonstrate the difficulty in “following the science” claims because whatever point we thought we were making was lost. We side with caution and safety as scientific research into COVID-19 evolves. What is in dispute is very minor by comparison. What was really shown here is the problems with editor’s notes! Apologies to Bill Larsen.