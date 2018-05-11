Eric Rubinstein: Foster for Nevada County sheriff

The race for Nevada County sheriff is an important one. After careful thought and research, I recommend voting for John Foster.

Longtime residents will remember that under John's 17 years of leadership, he transformed the Grass Valley Police Department into an effective and highly respected organization. No other candidate has his level of education, his training, or his proven leadership credentials, including training at the Executive Leadership Institute of the FBI. His positions on important community issues, too long to be detailed in this letter, can be found at Fosterforsheriff2018.com. I urge you to check this out!

Please join me in voting for John Foster for Nevada County Sheriff.

Eric Rubinstein

Nevada City